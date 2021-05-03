Powerful earthquakes trigger tsunami watches in the Pacific

More
An 8.1-magnitude quake struck off the coast of New Zealand, triggering a tsunami watch in Hawaii that was later canceled.
0:17 | 03/05/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Powerful earthquakes trigger tsunami watches in the Pacific

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"An 8.1-magnitude quake struck off the coast of New Zealand, triggering a tsunami watch in Hawaii that was later canceled. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76259837","title":"Powerful earthquakes trigger tsunami watches in the Pacific","url":"/WNT/video/powerful-earthquakes-trigger-tsunami-watches-pacific-76259837"}