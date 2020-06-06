Transcript for Powerful moment shared between police officer and young girl

Finally tonight, the powerful moment between a police officer and a young girl. Here's ABC's David Wright. Reporter: In Houston, Texas, an important life lesson for this five year old girl. We're not here to hurt you, Reporter: Simone Bartee was at a massive rally for George Floyd last week with her family. We have a history of police brutality in my family too, so we were just going to go out there to raise awareness and I wanted to teach her at a young age to have a voice. Reporter: He says, when this group of riot police rushed toward the end of the March his daughter suddenly got scared. She asked a police officer if he planned to shoot them. We're not here to hurt you, we're here to protect you. You can do whatever you want just don't break nothing. I wish that I would have caught the very beginning of it because that's when he spoke about him having a daughter himself and wanting to make it home to his daughter. You could tell it came from a very genuine place. Reporter: The father says the Houston police officer taught him something too. Thank you for giving me a new perspective. Reporter: David Wright. ABC news, New York. Great, thank you so much for

