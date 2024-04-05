Powerful nor'easter hits the Northeast region with heavy snow, intense rainfall

Northeastern areas get hit by nor'easter. Snow accumulations reached 18 inches in Tunbridge, Vermont; 15 inches in Madison, New Hampshire; and 16.5 inches in Porter, Maine.

April 5, 2024

