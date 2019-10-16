Transcript for Powerful nor’easter turns deadly after van crashes outside Philadelphia

A dangerous drive home for millions tonight as a nor'easter slams several major cities, from Philadelphia up through New York and boston. Blinding rain, winds gusting up to 70 miles an hour and turning deadly tonight. This accident outside Philadelphia. At least three people killed tonight when a passenger ran flipped over in the rain. The nor'easter forming after two storm systems combined. One from the midwest, the other off the atlantic coast packing a powerful punch tonight and right into tomorrow. We do have the new track tonight, and ABC's Stephanie Ramos leads us off from new Jersey. Reporter: Tonight, a rough ride home for millions in the northeast. These rainfall raids are really going to get pretty fast and furious. It's really a one-two punch. It's not just the rain, it's also the wind. Reporter: The rain has been falling here in northern new Jersey for several hours and it isn't slowing down, making it difficult for these drivers to see in front of them. That powerful nor'easter turning deadly. Troopers on the scene of this a passenger van flipping over on rainy u.s.-1 outside Philadelphia. Got one possible doa ejected. Multiple people still inside the van. Reporter: 11 passengers onboard. At least three people killed. The van crashing on wet roads amidst low visibility. And this storm is just getting started. Here in northern New Jersey, we could get up to four inches of rain, flooding is a real possibility and gusty winds that could bring down trees and knock out power. David? Stephanie Ramos, thank you. As we mentioned, it's not only the rain, but as Stephanie said there, the winds reaching up to 70 miles an hour tonight. So, let's get right to meteorologist rob Marciano, a very wet west side highway here in New York tonight. Hey, rob. Reporter: Hi, David. Very wet, indeed. This is the first of a two-tiered system, with the wind coming I'm most concerned about. Here's the weather map. The low in the midwest transferring the energy to the coast. The rain is in through new Jersey, New York and Connecticut. And I-08, I-95, a horrible ride home. The rain is going to be squeezed north and that low is going to bomb out. We could see a record pressure for the month of October. And what that means is that the winds are going to be ripping. Winds up and down from Dover down east. 50, 60, 80-mile-an-hour gusts. Trees will come down, power will go out as we prepare for the worst storm coming so far this season. Rough night ahead. Rob Marciano, thank you.

