Powerful storms slamming the South with millions in the path of torrential rain

More
Severe storms are hitting from Alabama to Virginia as the system pushes into the Northeast.
2:15 | 05/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Powerful storms slamming the South with millions in the path of torrential rain

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:15","description":"Severe storms are hitting from Alabama to Virginia as the system pushes into the Northeast.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"62993487","title":"Powerful storms slamming the South with millions in the path of torrential rain","url":"/WNT/video/powerful-storms-slamming-south-millions-path-torrential-rain-62993487"}