Powerful tropical storm makes historic landfall in Carolinas

The North Carolina coast is experiencing historic rainfall, and a state of emergency has been declared for Carolina Beach, North Carolina, where 18 inches of rain has already been reported.

September 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live