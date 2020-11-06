Transcript for New prediction US could hit 200K COVID deaths by fall

Jon, thank you. And all of this playing out as America faces two crises. Tonight, coronavirus and the alarming prediction. Up to 200,000 American lives could be lost by September. The country crossing another staggering milestone, now with more than 2 million reported cases of the virus, more than 113,000 American lives lost already. And tonight, at least 20 states with a rise in cases. The number doubling in Arizona alone over the last two weeks. Tonight, Texas reporting its largest single day in cases ever. And the economy, the Dow plummeting more than 1,800 points as this also takes its toll on American families and jobs. And tonight, with the federal reserve chair said about jobs that might not come back at all. Here's ABC's Kaylee Hartung. Reporter: Tonight, a dire prediction. The coronavirus could kill 200,000 Americans by September. The U.S. Already topping 113,000 deaths. We opened up when the case levels were still quite high. We did not have enough testing in most states, so, we're now seeing the consequences of that. Reporter: As the country continues to reopen, a top Harvard health official warn, without drastic action, more people will die. If we don't act, the future is very grim. Reporter: Two months ago, president trump saying that startling number would be a sign the administration's response has been effective. If we have between 100,000 and 200,000, we've all together done a very good job. Reporter: Tonight, 20 states plus Puerto Rico reporting increases in new cases. Texas with more new cases Wednesday than it's ever had in a single day. Houston taking innovative precautions, announcing a covid threat alert system. One official sounding this alarm. We may be approaching the precipice of a disaster. Reporter: In Arizona, daily new cases doubling over the past two weeks. And icu beds are filling up. A month after Florida reopened, the state's reporting its highest number of new cases since the pandemic started. All this, as other governors reject the idea of reinstating lockdowns as cases rise. We made the right decision to go ahead and lift some of these restrictions so that we don't cause more damage to people's lives and their livelihood. Reporter: And after another dismal unemployment report, the Dow plunging another 1,800 points. And let's get to Kaylee, because there was one more point on this today. The federal reserve chair with a sobering assess. On American jobs that have already been lost, Kaylee? Reporter: David, federal reserve chairman Jerome Powell says millions of American jobs may be gone for good. He said more congressional aid may be necessary to prevent even more jobs from being lost. David? Saying some of those jobs might not come back. Kaylee, thank you. And in other news, the

