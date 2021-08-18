Transcript for President Biden on Afghanistan withdrawal, Taliban takeover intelligence decisions

Tonight, as many as 15,000 Americans and at least 65,000 Afghans and their families are still desperate to get out. We will go live to kabul, but we begin here with George Stephanopoulos one-on-one with the president. Reporter: Back in July, you said a Taliban takeover was highly unlikely. Was the intelligence wrong or did you downplay it? I think, there was no if you take a look back on the intelligence reports, they said it was more likely to be by some time at the end of the year. Reporter: You didn't put a timeline out when you said it was highly unlikely. You just said flat out it's highly unlikely the Taliban would take over. Yeah. Well, the question was whether or not it -- the idea that the Taliban would take over was premised on the notion that the -- somehow the 300,000 troops we had trained and equipped was just going to collapse, they were going to give up. I don't think anybody anticipated that. Reporter: We've all seen the pictures. We've seen those hundreds of people packed in a c-17. We've seen Afghans falling -- That was four days ago, five days ago. Reporter: What did you think when you first saw those pictures? What I thought was, we have to gain control of this. We have to mve this more quickly. We have to move in a way in which we can take control of that airport. And we did. Reporter: So you don't think this could have been handled better in any way, no mistakes? No, I don't think it could have been handled in a way that -- we're going to go back in hindsight and look, but the idea that somehow there's a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don't know how that happens. I don't know how that happened. Reporter: So for you, that was always priced into the decision? Yes. Let's bring in George Stephanopoulos. George, I was watching that interview as it came in, a lot to unpack here. You're going to have a lot more on "Good morning America." But I wanted to double down here on two things you pressed the president on. The president claims that military leaders did not tell him to keep a smaller footpoint on the ground, 2,500 troops. And he said U.S. Intelligence did not predict a collapse this quickly? Reporter: He was very firm on that, on the intelligence, first, he was saying, yes, the Taliban might control, but no one expected the speed where it happened, contradicting what we've heard from senators and intelligence officials, as well. The president said that no one was predicting the Taliban could come into power this quickly, that the Afghan army, the Afghan political structure would just collapse over the course of a week. And he did take on those who say the military was advising him to keep a small U.S. Force, group of U.S. Forces there, about 2,500 troops there. He is saying that is not the recommendation he got from the military and he firmly believes that it would have taken many more thousands of American troops to keep -- to keep Afghanistan stable if we stayed. And I was struck by the notion of the August 31st deadline. Will American troops be out if Americans remain, if some of those who helped us, the Afghan interpreters, if they are still there, will the troops stay and help? Reporter: The president said American troops will stay until all Americans that want to leave can leave. He was slightly more equivocal on the Afghans that helped out. All right, thanks to George Stephanopoulos, with us tonight. And there will be much more from George's interview first thing in the morning on "Good morning America" and across all of our ABC news platforms.

