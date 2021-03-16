Transcript for President Biden tells migrants not to travel to border amid growing crisis

The president selling his covid relief act just as the white house faces growing questions about the scene at the southern border. George Stephanopoulos one-on-one with the president tonight. The number of unaccompanied children in border control custody jumping 25% in just the last week alone. And George asking the president about the migrants who say they're coming in because president Biden promised to make things better. Should he tell them not to come? How he answers that. A lot of the migrant withes coming in say they're coming in because you promised to make things better. It seems to be getting worse. By the day. Was it a mistake not to anticipate this surge? Well, first of all, there was a surge the last two years in '19 and '20, there was a surge, as well. This might be worse. Well, it could be. But here's the deal. We're sending back people -- first of all, the idea that Joe Biden said come because I heard the other day that they're coming because they know I'm a nice guy and I won't -- They're saying this. Yeah. Well, here's the deal. They're not. Do you have to say quite clearly, don't come? Yes. I can say quite clearly ishgs don't come. We're in the process of getting set up. Don't leave your town or city or community. President Biden with our George Stephanopoulos late today. George will have much more from his interview first thick in the morning right here on general motors. And you heard the president

