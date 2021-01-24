-
Now Playing: Survey shows people hope for more sustainable Earth post-pandemic
-
Now Playing: How to eat smart while working from home
-
Now Playing: 64,000 Americans die of COVID-19 in 1st 3 weeks of 2021
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, January 22, 2021
-
Now Playing: Ski and snowboard season in a pandemic
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Jan. 22, 2021
-
Now Playing: Senator says impeachment trial delay is ‘appropriate’
-
Now Playing: Biden’s bold economic plan
-
Now Playing: Arizona sees staggering number of pediatric COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: Biden’s agenda clashes with looming impeachment trial
-
Now Playing: Highly contagious UK COVID-19 variant could be more deadly
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: President Biden's efforts to boost the economy
-
Now Playing: Your Voice: Getting vaccinated
-
Now Playing: Is there a ‘good’ type of sugar?
-
Now Playing: Washington governor sets goal of 45,000 vaccinations a day
-
Now Playing: President Biden unveils bold new COVID-19 strategy
-
Now Playing: Concerning news about COVID-19 variant