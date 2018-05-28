Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized

Bush, who turns 94 in June, was admitted for low blood pressure and fatigue.
0:19 | 05/28/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized
Former president George H. W. Bush tonight in a main hospital admitted for low blood pressure and fatigue this weekend but reported to be alert and awake. Tween to the nation tonight from his hospital bed on this Memorial Day saying he's for ever grateful to patriots and gold star families. Mr. Bush turns 94 in June.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

