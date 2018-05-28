Transcript for Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized

Former president George H. W. Bush tonight in a main hospital admitted for low blood pressure and fatigue this weekend but reported to be alert and awake. Tween to the nation tonight from his hospital bed on this Memorial Day saying he's for ever grateful to patriots and gold star families. Mr. Bush turns 94 in June.

