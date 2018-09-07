Transcript for President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court pick

even a they were brought out of thee, Thai Navy S.E.A.L.S said thead masks on their faces to evt the rescue te from infecting them from any other diseases. Thgonizing wtcontinues, as the parents are told that possibly at some point in future, there will be ass partition set up so they can actually see their children and their chdren, of course, can see them. Vid? All right, we can't wait th moment. Matt gutman,james Longman. Incredit shl W fromur team there. We wanou to , we have a special "20/2 tomorrow night, 9:00 p.m.east right here. The worldatching a hoping as the final rescues are under way. But we turn to the other ma story tonight. President trump's primetime announcement, just a short time from now. His pick for the sup court. The president preparing to reveal his nominee, filling the se vacated by justice Anthony Kennedy. Presidentmp believed to have their roped the list T four possible coders, reaching his final decision just Y. If confirmed, and there is little the Democrats could do, it couldhift T court for a generate ABC's Terry Moran sin at the supreme court tonight. Reporter: President tru took it down to the wire. Calling trusted aides and friends even this morning after admitting to reporters yesterday he was still mulling over his supreme copick. Let's saw T four people, but they're excellent. Every one. You can't go wrong. But I'm getting very C to Maki final decision. Reporter: The finou all conservative fedppeals court judges. There's Brett Kavanaugh, Washington insider, bond ra I area. Spending years in the legal trenches for Republicans geor bush's team in the Florida recount battle, then serving in P in the bush white house. That could be a turnoff for trum has attacked bushes. But on the other hand, Kavanaugh was on independent counsel Ken Starr's team, investigating Bill Clinton. And he laterad second thoughts about whether preside should be subjected to the burdens of prosecution and investigation. Another finalist, Amy coney Barrett, 46, the newbie in the group, a judge only eight months. Former notrelaw school professor. Social conservatives are strongly suping this mother of seven, including a special needs child and two adopted children from I. Many pointing to Barrett's senate confirmation showdown last year with Democrat Dianne faith would determine her Judi open. The dogma lives loudly in you, and that's of con. My personal church affiliation or my res belief wld not bear in the discharge of my duties as a judge. Reporter:mas Hardiman turned 53 yesterday. The runnerto Neil gorsuc for the court last year, hards the first is family to go to college. He's a strong gun rights sur and has a powerful advocate. E Maryanne T Barry, the president's sister, who served with Hardiman on the appeals court in Pennsylvania. And D kethledge, 51,michigande an avid hunter and fisherman. Former clerk to justice Kennedy seen as reliably conserve. Whomever trump picks's going to be a battle in the senate. Three demos up for re-election Tates trump won are feeling intense pressure tonight. Republicans have a razor thin majority a John mcca away gettg cancer treatment. He may not be able to vote. The key sue, abortion, making the two pro-choice Republican women setors, Lisa murkowski of alad llins of Maine, cruciales. Collins has already drawn her red line. A candidate forhis important position who would overturn R. Wade would not be acceptable to me because that would indicate an activist agenda that I don't want to see a judge have. At the sup court tonight. Understate here. I want to go back to the three democratic sors you reported on, Joe Donnelly, Heidi Hite camp, joemanchin, they're all up for re-election in November in states that voted for president trump.they voted yes on nei Gorsuch, but tremendous pree on them now. Do they stay with the party, the Democrats, do the risk their own seat here? Repr: That's it, David. They're getting I com a going. Tonight, for example, the white house reached out to the vulnerable red state Democrats and invited them the primetime announcementhey each declined. It's one thing to vote for Gorsuch, a conservative replacing conservative ain Scalia, it's another Thi altogether to vote a swing justice who could erturn roe versus wade. For folks at home, it's not just the three Democrats, there's two Republicans being watch Senato Susan Collins ofmaine, lisaurkowski of Alaska, both mode Terry, they'll be crucial votes here particularly on the issue of a woma right to choose, as we just hearom senator Collins. Reporter: Ts right. That is her red L and they are under tree prsure, as well. Both of them were als invited to the primetime announcement and both ofmrespectfully declined, well. It just showsow T cross currents of this nominatio battle are going to cut in particularinsthose few senators left middle. Court. Terry, we'll you shortly. And geo will beht here with live coverage O president trump's supreme court announcement, that's at 9:00 p.m.eastern, right here. Meanti a developing at this hour, them administration now arguing for extension today, after a judge ordered a deadline to reunite children under 5h theiparents. The children who had been separated. The trumpinn now saying they tried, they couldn't meet thedeadline. Government lawyers now saying theed more time, revealing nearly hf of the children under have still not been reunited. Some parents have beendeported already. Are they now turning to DNA to try to M some of these children, as we here's ABC's chief jus corrndent Pierre Thomas on thatront tonight. Rter: Tonighreunions like this delayed for dozens of theoungest children who were separated from their parents at the border under the president's zero tolerance policy. Today,overnment admitting it won't able T reunite all children under age 5 by tomorrowcourt-ordered deadline. Ry day that goes by W Chilen are not reunited is troubling. Reporter: 54 of T 102l see theirents tomorrow. Have already beeunited. The government arguing it needs time to come background checks and DNA testing to confirm families tie some parents can't immedia be found. 18 have been either deported or released inside the U.S. D O 3-year-old is inbo because authorities simply have no inforon about the parents. This is a child who they T even know who the parent

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.