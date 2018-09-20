Transcript for President Trump announces identities of US remains by tweet

And president trump tweeting the names of two American soldiers the first Korean War troops to be identified from the 55 cases of remains turned over by North Korea. Army master Sargent Charles McDaniel a medic from Vernon Indiana reported missing in action in November 1950. An army private first class William Jones from Nash county North Carolina the remains were identified as joint base Pearl Harbor to come in life.

