President Trump announces identities of US remains by tweet

More
The remains of the two U.S. soldiers, who served in the Korean War, were handed over by North Korea this summer.
0:23 | 09/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump announces identities of US remains by tweet
And president trump tweeting the names of two American soldiers the first Korean War troops to be identified from the 55 cases of remains turned over by North Korea. Army master Sargent Charles McDaniel a medic from Vernon Indiana reported missing in action in November 1950. An army private first class William Jones from Nash county North Carolina the remains were identified as joint base Pearl Harbor to come in life.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57974526,"title":"President Trump announces identities of US remains by tweet","duration":"0:23","description":"The remains of the two U.S. soldiers, who served in the Korean War, were handed over by North Korea this summer.","url":"/WNT/video/president-trump-announces-identities-us-remains-tweet-57974526","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.