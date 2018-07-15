President Trump calls the European Union a 'foe' before meeting with Putin

When asked about Russia, the president said, "Russia is a foe in certain respects."
2:35 | 07/15/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump calls the European Union a 'foe' before meeting with Putin

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

