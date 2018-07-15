-
Now Playing: Trump heads to the U.K.
-
Now Playing: Anti-Trump protests overtake London
-
Now Playing: A search is underway for a suspect who shot 3 police officers in Kansas City
-
Now Playing: A plane made an emergency landing in Germany while plunging through the sky rapidly
-
Now Playing: President Trump calls the European Union a 'foe' before meeting with Putin
-
Now Playing: Jonathan Karl on the unifying impact of sports
-
Now Playing: Plunging plane makes emergency landing in Germany
-
Now Playing: Serena Williams lost to Angelique Kerber in the Wimbledon final
-
Now Playing: The 12 boys rescued from a cave in Thailand speak out while recovering
-
Now Playing: Protests against President Trump continue in Scotland while he prepares to meet Putin
-
Now Playing: ISIS insurgents in Afghanistan prove resilient against U.S. Special Forces
-
Now Playing: 6-year-old girl heard crying on viral tape reunited with mother
-
Now Playing: Thai boys recovering and steadily improving at hospital
-
Now Playing: Protesters take to U.K. streets, objecting to Trump and his policies
-
Now Playing: Trump becomes the 12th US president to meet Queen Elizabeth
-
Now Playing: 'Baby Trump' balloon flies over London
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump and Theresa May's history of mutual praise and careful criticism
-
Now Playing: Trump greeted with mass protests in London
-
Now Playing: Trump slams UK Prime Minister Theresa May