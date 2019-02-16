Transcript for President Trump faces backlash for triggering a national emergency

This would be Sanders' second run. No word yet on when or whether that video will be released. The president heading to his Florida resort after making the emergency announcement. The move may allow him to access billions of dollars that congress refused to give him for his wall. The action setting a wide-reaching legal showdown in motion. ABC's white house correspondent Tara Palmeri with the latest from west palm beach. Reporter: Tonight, president trump facing growing backlash over his decision to declare a national emergency. Many lawmakers calling it a power grab. So, I'm going to be signing a national emergency. Reporter: Lawsuits piling up since the order was signed Friday. Aclu, public citizen, and the state of California suing the administration for an overreach of executive power. California is prepared to call this what it is, which is a theater of the absurd. California is prepared to continue reminding the American people that this is a manufactured crisis. Reporter: Some saying the president's own words undermine his argument. I didn't need to do this, but I'd rather do it much faster. Reporter: After only getting a fraction of what he wanted, trump rationalizing his decision to tap into nearly $6 billion in unappropriated funds from the defense and treasury departments to bypass congress and build the wall himself. Now claiming, declaring a national emergency is within his authority. It gave the presidents the power. There's rarely been a problem. They sign it, nobody cares. Reporter: House Democrats drumming up support for a resolution that terminates the action. In the senate, ten Republicans already voiced their disapproval. The judicial committee will do an investigation. The framers of the constitution are rolling in their graves right now. Reporter: During the campaign, trump criticized Obama for using an executive order to give legal protection to those undocumented immigrants who came to the country as children. There is no leadership at the top. Signing executive orders is not the way our country is supposed to be run. Acting defense secretary Patrick Shanahan says he still hasn't decided that building a border wall is a necessity. Tom. Tara, thank you. And this programming note the latest reaction to the president's emergency declaration tomorrow on "This week" with ABC's Martha Raddatz.

