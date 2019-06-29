Transcript for President Trump hints about a potential meeting with Kim Jong Un

We begin with president trump's high stakes roll of the dice. The president and South Korea on the high profile Asia trip. Tweeting a surprise invitation to North Korea's dictator Kim Jong-un to swing by the dmz for a handshake. The offer after their last shaky meeting in Vietnam. The president scheduled to be in the dmz in hours. If he steps foot on North Korea soil he'll be the first commander and chief to do so. The big question will they meet? ABC's chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl traveling with the president. Reporter: Several hours ago, president trump arrived in south Korea with one question on everybody's mind. Mr. President, any update on tomorrow, meeting with Kim Jong un? It's going to be very interesting. Reporter: It was just 24 hours ago that president trump made the surprise invitation with a tweet, "If chairman Kim of north Korea sees this, I would meet him at the border/dmz just to shake his hand and say hello." This would be a short meeting, not a full blown summit. At a press conference in Japan, president trump said he was optimistic that the north Korean dictator would accept his invitation. I said while I'm there I'll shake his hand. We get along. A lot of good things are happening over there. So I let him know we'll be there. And we'll see. Reporter: It would be the first meeting of the two leaders since their summit meeting in Vietnam broke down without any agreement in February. Sometimes you have to walk. Reporter: But communications between both sides have continued. Just last week, this image in north Korean media. Kim reading a letter from president trump himself. And now the president is saying he would even be willing to make the symbolic gesture of stepping over the line and onto north Korean soil, something no other U.S. President has ever done. Sure, I would. I would feel very comfortable doing that. Reporter: But what if Kim Jong-un snubs this high-profile, high-stakes invitation from the president? Will it be a bad sign if he doesn't show up? No, of course I thought of it because I know if he didn't, everyone would say oh he was stood up by chairman Kim. No, I understood that. It's very hard to -- he follows my Twitter. Reporter: He does? He follows you on Twitter? I guess so because we got a call very quickly. A lot of people follow it. But, you know, they've contacted us and they'd like to see if they can do something. And we're not talking about for, you know, extended. Just a quick hello. Just a quick hello the president says. Jonathan Karl joining us from Seoul. Jon, you've been with the president on this Asia trip, watching this all unfold. The president's visit to the dmz just hours away now. Can you give us a sense of what's going on behind the scenes as we await Kim's response? Quite a bit, whit. In fact, even before the president left on this trip I was told that a meeting was a possibility. Now just a short while ago a senior U.S. Official tells ABC news that all three countries that would be involved, south Korea, North Korea and the United States, have been talking, making preparations for a possible visit. That said, we still don't know if it's going to happen. Whit? A developing situation. We know you'll stay on top of it. Jon Karl, thank you.

