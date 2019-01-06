Transcript for President Trump reacted to Meghan Markle's criticism of him during his 2016 campaign

Back now with the nasty debate. President trump learning Meghan Markle, the duchess of Sussex, criticized him during the 2016 election and what he said in response just day before he meets with the royal family. Here's Jennifer Eccleston. Reporter: Tonight ahead of the president's state visit to the uk, where he'll meet the queen and other members of the royal family, the trump campaign pushing back against headlines like this, implying president trump referred to Meghan Markle the duchess of Sussex as, quote, nasty in an interview with the British tabloid "The sun." The reporter asking the president if he was aware of Markle's criticism of him during the 2016 election. With as misogynistic as trump is and how vocal he is about it -- She wasn't so nice about you doing the campaign. I don't know if you saw that. I didn't know that, no. No, I hope she's okay. I did not know that. She said she'd move to Canada if you got elected. Turned out she moved the Britain. There are a lot of people moving here, so what can I say? No, I didn't know that she was nasty. Reporter: The white house saying tonight the president wasn't calling Markle nasty. He was answering a question about her past negative remarks. In that interview, the president later said he was sure Meghan would do "Excellently." The two will not meet this week

