Transcript for President Trump reverses on Iran strike

Just 24 hours ago, last night, the U.S. Was within minutes of striking Iran. But president trump suddenly stopping the strike before it could happen. When news of this broke today, president trump at first saying the U.S. Was cocked and loaded, ready to target three different saying he called it off with ten minutes to spare. It was meant to be retaliation after the drone was shot down. What happened? Martha Raddatz leads us off. Reporter: Just 24 hours after the drone shootdown, which Iranian TV claims can be seen in this fireball, the U.S. Military was minutes from striking back. They made a very bad mistake. Reporter: Despite that "Mistake" and after a day of urgent Pentagon preparations, a stunning change in plans. Around 7:00 P.M. Last night, the U.S. Military was ready to launch war planes and warships at Iranian targets until one final meeting between the president and members of his national security team, where trump made his dramatic reversal, against the advice, say sources, of national security advisor John Bolton and secretary of state Mike Pompeo. Even some conservative voices on the president's favorite news channel were urging restraint. He knows it will define his administration. He knows that it doesn't serve American interests. But that people who work for him are pushing the United States into a position where war is very likely if not inevitable. Reporter: This morning, as Iran was displaying images of wreckage they say they say they recovered of the drone, trump confirming overnight reports. At 9:00 A.M. Tweeting that ten minutes before the mission was to be launched, he changed his mind. "We were cocked and loaded to retaliate last night on three different sites when I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a general. Trump later telling NBC, he stopped it because it would not have been a proportional strike. They came in about a half an hour before and they said we're about ready to go. I said, I want a better definition. Planes in the air? No, we're about ready to go. No, but they would have been pretty soon. So they came and said, sir, we're ready to go. We'd like a decision. I said, I want to know something before you go. How many people will be killed? They said -- came back, said, sir, approximately 150. And I thought about it for a second. I said, you know what? They shot down an unmanned drone, plane, whatever you want to call it, and here we are sitting with 150 dead people that would have taken place probably within a half hour of saying go ahead. I didn't like it. I didn't think it was proportional. Reporter: The Iranians claimed today that they too made a humanitarian decision, deciding not to shoot down a manned U.S. P8 surveillance plane they claim was in Iranian territory. A p8, which usually has a crew of eight, was in the region taking this image of the drone falling into the water, but was in international airspace. But it was passengers aboard commercial aircraft who appeared to be in the greatest danger over the gulf of Oman, with a flight track showing the missile passing just miles in front of a civilian Qatar airways flight. This is a completely irresponsible action by the Iranians to shoot a missile just miles in front of a commercial airliner. If the radar track had shifted from the drone, to that commercial airliner, we would be talking about hundreds of people who would have been killed by this Iranian missile. Martha, back with us live tonight. A lot of pressure within the administration to move forward. But tonight, Nancy Pelosi saying she's glad the president held back. The strength of that amount of collateral damage would be very provocative. I'm glad the president did not take that. And the white house and administration will take concerns over Iran to the U.N.? Reporter: They will. The U.S. Has called for a closed door U.N. Security council meeting Monday to discuss Iran. The president saying he is in no hurry and believing the sanctions are working. But this standoff with Iran is far from over. David? Martha, thank you. We are also following the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.