Transcript for President Trump not taking responsibility for coronavirus testing issues

Back here at home, president trump was asked late today, will he be tested for coronavirus after this image from mar-a-lago just days ago. The president was with Brazilian officials. One with a hat on tested positive for coronavirus. Terry Moran with how the president answered. Reporter: In the rose garden, the president was quick to take credit for some of his administration's efforts on the coronavirus challenge, but when it came to all the problems with testing -- I don't take responsibility at all because we were given a -- a set of circumstances and we were given rules, regulations, and specifications from a different time. Reporter: And the president was asked why his administration disbanded the national security office set up to prepare for pandemics. When you say "Me," I didn't do it. We have a group of people. I could -- I could ask perhaps -- my administration, but I could perhaps ask Tony about that, because I don't know anything about it. I mean, you say you we did that. I don't know anything about it. Reporter: And what about the president's personal exposure to the virus? He's pictured here in mar-a-lago last weekend with a Brazilian official who's since tested positive. But the president has not been tested, nor has he isolated himself. Are you planning to take any kind of precautionary measure to protect you and also your staff who was there? No. We have no symptoms whatsoever. Reporter: Reporters kept pushing him, noting that other politicians who were at that same mar-a-lago event have quarantined themselves. Well, I don't know that I had exposure, but I don't have any of the symptoms. Reporter: But there's no doubt the president was exposed. You can see it right there in the photo of him standing next to the infected Brazilian official. I have no idea who he is, but I take pictures and it lasts for literally seconds. I don't know the gentleman that we're talking about. I have no idea who he is. Reporter: The president's daughter and top advisor Ivanka Trump also had contact this week with an Australian official who has tested positive. Today, she worked from home. Are you being selfish by not getting tested, and potentially exposing -- Well, I didn't say I wasn't going to be tested. Are you going to be? Most likely. Yeah, most likely. When do you think that will happen? Not for that reason but because I think I will do it anyway. Will you let us know the result? Fairly soon. We're working on that. We're working out a schedule. Reporter: Meanwhile -- Thank you very much. Appreciate it. President trump is still shaking hands, a lot, contrary to the public health guidance of his own administration, and in full view of the American people. Late today there is word that a second person who was at the president's mar-a-lago resort last weekend tested positive for coronavirus. Every member of the first family was at that fundraiser. A senior trump campaign official says this donor who tested positive has not had any interaction with the president. Terry, thank you.

