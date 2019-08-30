Transcript for President Trump’s personal secretary forced to resign

We move on to the staffing shake-up at the white house. President trump's personal assistant at his side since day one of the administration has been forced to resign. Kyra Phillips joins us now. The president just spoke about what happened? Reporter: That's right. Her name is Madeleine westerhout and she sits right outside the oval office. But she was forced out after the president learned she was sharing potentially embarrassing details about the trump family during an off the record dinner with reporters. Moments ago, the president told me he just off the phone with her, and that the president said she was having a bad night drinking, and you just don't say those things that she said. Tom? Kyra, thank you. And now to the new details in the sudden death of Tyler

