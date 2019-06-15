Transcript for A preview of ABC News' exclusive one-on-one interview with Trump

We begin with the president's new comments from the ABC news exclusive interview, president trump going one on one with our George Stephanopoulos, offering 30 hours of extraordinary access. No question off limits. Tonight the president revealing his message to voters on the fence on whether to support him or not. Plus, what he's now saying about impeachment. ABC's Rachel Scott reporting from the white house starting us off. Reporter: Tonight, a look inside president trump's playbook on how to win re-election. In an exclusive interview with ABC's George stephanopolous, the president making his case. What's your pitch to the swing voter on the fence? Safety, security, great economy. Frankly, I think we're gonna do tremendously now with African Americans, with Asians, with hispanics, because they have the lowest unemployment numbers they've ever had in the history of the country. So that's the pitch? No, I -- I have no pitch. You know what I have? The economy is phenomenal. We've rebuilt our military. We're taking care of our vets. We're doin' the best job that anybody's done probably as a first-term president. I think I've done more than any other first-term president ever. Reporter: The president appearing confident ahead of the 2020 election, but this answer about accepting information on his eventual opponent from a foreign entity outraging even some of his closest allies. Do you want that kind of interference in the elections? It's not interference. They have information. I think I would take it. If I thought there was something wrong, I'd go maybe to the FBI, if I thought there was something wrong. Reporter: Later telling fox News he would still take a look and report it. But of course you give it to the FBI or report the to the attorney general or somebody like that. Of course you do that. You couldn't have that hatch with our country. Reporter: But his initial response, intensifying the pressure on house speaker Nancy Pelosi who has said impeachment is not off the table. What we want to do is have a is methodical approach to the path that we are on, and this will be included in that, but not any one issue is going to trigger, oh, now we'll go do this. Reporter: The president telling George he's not concerned. You're not worried about what happens in congress? Look, the Republicans in the senate, every single one of 'em that I see know this is a witch hunt. They get it 100%. And that's what matters. The Democrats are gonna do it only because they might think it helps them. I think it actually hurts them in the election. Rach the Scott joining us now Rachel Scott joins us now from the white house. Rachel, the president telling you his message to voters and formally announcing his re-election bid next week. Tom, four years ago president trump launched his campaign coming down that escalator at trump tower. This time around he will head to the battleground state of Florida, where he will hold campaign rally next week. As for the Democrats, the headline has been set. They will head to the debate stage for the first time the following week. Rachel Scott for us, filling her first report for "World news tonight." Welcome. And programming note, much more of George's exclusive with president trump tomorrow morning on "This week" and stay tuned for the primetime special "President trump: 30 hours" right here on ABC tomorrow at 8:00 P.M. Eastern.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.