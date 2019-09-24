Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan and Archie arrive in South Africa

More
The new parents greeted children in Cape Town, but their 4-month-old son stayed with the nanny for the public events.
0:13 | 09/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan and Archie arrive in South Africa

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:13","description":"The new parents greeted children in Cape Town, but their 4-month-old son stayed with the nanny for the public events. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65810620","title":"Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan and Archie arrive in South Africa","url":"/WNT/video/prince-harry-duchess-meghan-archie-arrive-south-africa-65810620"}