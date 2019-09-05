Transcript for Prince Harry makes his first official trip as a new father

And prince Harry's first official trip as a new dad traveling to the Netherlands today receiving lit us and Dick just gains one seen as a gift for his new baby Archie. He says Archie is his new focus no surprise there and Harry today opening up about the loss of his mother Princess Diana saying when you lose your mother. It's like losing some kind of security.

