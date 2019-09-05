Prince Harry makes his first official trip as a new father

During the visit to the Netherlands, baby Archie's dad received a onesie as a gift for the new royal baby and discussed feeling the loss of his mother, Diana.
0:19 | 05/09/19

And prince Harry's first official trip as a new dad traveling to the Netherlands today receiving lit us and Dick just gains one seen as a gift for his new baby Archie. He says Archie is his new focus no surprise there and Harry today opening up about the loss of his mother Princess Diana saying when you lose your mother. It's like losing some kind of security.

