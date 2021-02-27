Prince Harry reveals why he stepped back from Royal family

More
During an appearance on “The Late, Late Show with James Corden,” the prince revealed that the British press was destroying his mental health.
0:31 | 02/27/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Prince Harry reveals why he stepped back from Royal family

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:31","description":"During an appearance on “The Late, Late Show with James Corden,” the prince revealed that the British press was destroying his mental health. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76144946","title":"Prince Harry reveals why he stepped back from Royal family","url":"/WNT/video/prince-harry-reveals-stepped-back-royal-family-76144946"}