Transcript for Prince Philip involved in crash that left his vehicle overturned

the royal scare. Prince Philipp was in an accident today. Queen Elizabeth's husband, who at 97 still likes to drive, colliding with another car. ABC's James Longman from London tonight. Reporter: A close call for the duke of Edinburgh, the queen's husband. Tonight, lucky to walk away unscathed from a crash that left his car overturned. At around 3:00 local time, the 97-year-old prince, who was reportedly behind the wheel, was pulling out of a driveway onto a busy public road near the royal sandringham estate. Police say he was involved in an accident with one other vehicle. An eyewitness describing how the prince was helped out of his car and appeared very, very shaken. Two people in the other vehicle treated for minor injuries. The prince, as seen here in Netflix's "The crown", is known to guard his Independence fiercely. He retired from official duties in 2017 and has looked increasingly frail in recent months. Both prince Philip and other the other driver were breath tested. Both tests turning up negative. The prince is now back at sandringham, resting with the queen where they've been staying since Christmas. David? All right, we're glad he's okay. James Longman, thank you. There is still much more

