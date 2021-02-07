-
Now Playing: Prince William and Prince Harry unveil statue of their mom Princess Diana
-
Now Playing: Manhattan DA charges Trump’s company CFO with tax fraud
-
Now Playing: Rescue teams pause search in Surfside due to stability concerns
-
Now Playing: White House launches surge response teams to COVID-19 hotspots
-
Now Playing: US Supreme Court upholds restrictions in major voting rights case
-
Now Playing: Authorities search for answers after bomb squad truck explosion
-
Now Playing: Gas prices hit a high for this year
-
Now Playing: Bill Cosby reunited with wife for 1st time in 3 years
-
Now Playing: NFL fines Washington Football Team $10 million over harassment allegations
-
Now Playing: Trailblazing female pilot will join Jeff Bezos in space
-
Now Playing: New video shows 7 minutes before Surfside collapse
-
Now Playing: Across the country, kids are keeping cool in the heat
-
Now Playing: Actor Stuart Damon dies at 84
-
Now Playing: Shark attacks man off LA coast
-
Now Playing: Cliff collapses near boaters in Lake Superior
-
Now Playing: Allison Mack sentenced to prison for her role in a cult
-
Now Playing: NCAA to allow athletes to profit from names, likenesses
-
Now Playing: Trump Organization, CFO expected to be charged
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 Delta variant found in all 50 states