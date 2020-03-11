Prince William treated for COVID-19 in April

ABC News has confirmed Prince William was treated for COVID-19 in April, but chose not to make it public. He reportedly struggled to breathe and contracted the virus after his father was infected.
0:12 | 11/03/20

