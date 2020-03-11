-
Now Playing: Prince William's secret COVID diagnosis
-
Now Playing: 15 wounded in terrorist attack in Vienna
-
Now Playing: Wild boar storms Chinese restaurant
-
Now Playing: Siberian bear predicts Biden victory over Trump
-
Now Playing: Miracle rescue of a 3-year-old trapped after earthquake in Turkey
-
Now Playing: President Trump, horses and voting: World in Photos, Nov 2
-
Now Playing: Rotterdam metro train plows through stop block, dangles on whale artwork
-
Now Playing: What's the process to becoming a US citizen?
-
Now Playing: Sean Connery dies at age 90
-
Now Playing: Sean Connery, original James Bond actor, dies at 90
-
Now Playing: Deported teen faces new life in Mexico, his family struggles to move forward: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Following the deportation of a teenager whose one mistake changed his life: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Researchers search for next pandemic
-
Now Playing: Final week of campaigns, wildfires and the World Series: The Week in Photos
-
Now Playing: Europe battling second wave of COVID-19 as hospitals struggle to keep up
-
Now Playing: Teen on rebuilding his life in Mexico after deportation: 'I have to start over'
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, October 29, 2020
-
Now Playing: Taking cold plunge into the English Channel
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Oct. 29, 2020