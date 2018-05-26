Transcript for Property taxes spike, shocking homeowners nationwide

Back now with homeowners nationwide facing an unpleasant rprise in the il.their proper taxes spiking. Higher bills creating fears out their bottom lines. Here's ABC's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: It's a shock in the mail. I'm angry. I feel blindsided. Reporter: Across the U.S., hoowners like Mabel selva in Chicago arseeing their property taxes skyrocket. She currentlys around $10,000 for her home, but just was notified her property tax bill will go up nearly 40%. That's a whopping number. How can you justifthis? Reporter: Municipalities facing budget CITS are now being accused by some of forcing homeowners to share the pain. In Clark county, Nevada, las Vegas homeowners saw property taxes jump 38%. In Philadelphia, almost every neighborhood has see increase. But if you do get a high bill, you can appeal. You need either an appraisal or a well-documented argent as to whyhe value isn't as high as the local government mit think. Reporter: Experts also say, talk to your neighrs or realtors in the area to se they notice similar tax spikes. Start your appeal wi the assessor's office. Youay not get mof a benefit in the first year of T cost reduction, but you will see those savings if Y continue living in your home. Reporter: Maribel says she's worried these rising taxes could change the face of her neighbor. There's jno winners. Reporter: Andhe hit especially painful for some, since new tax refo laws now cap state and local deductions to just $10,000 annually. And if you do appeal, the process could take up to a year. Tom? Could cost mormoney, but it could work out in the long run. All GHT, Adrienne, thank you

