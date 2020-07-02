Prosecution rests in Weinstein rape trial

More
Weinstein’s defense team will now have the chance to prove their case after two weeks of testimony from Weinstein’s accusers.
1:40 | 02/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Prosecution rests in Weinstein rape trial

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:40","description":"Weinstein’s defense team will now have the chance to prove their case after two weeks of testimony from Weinstein’s accusers. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68810834","title":"Prosecution rests in Weinstein rape trial","url":"/WNT/video/prosecution-rests-weinstein-rape-trial-68810834"}