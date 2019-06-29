Transcript for Prosecutors consider charges against woman in fetus' death

His wife says he's on the road to recovery. Certainly encouraging news. In Alabama a pregnant woman shot in the stomach facing possible manslaughter charges for the death of her fetus. The shooter not charged in this case. Critics calling it a cruel and dangerous new step by the state to criminalize pregnancy. More from ABC's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Tonight, prosecutors in Alabama are trying to decide whether to move forward with a grand jury indictment against this woman, marshae Jones, who miscarried after she was shot in the stomach during a fight in the parking lot of a dollar general store. Jones, who according to her attorney has no past criminal history, is now facing a manslaughter charge. The indictment saying she allegedly caused the death by initiating a fight knowing she was five months pregnant. Birmingham authorities say the fight back in December of 2018 stemmed over the fetus' father. But a grand jury determined the woman who fired those shots acted in self-defense and did not warrant charges against her despite Jones being unarmed. Planned parenthood is now weighing in asking the district attorney to drop the charges against Jones immediately saying, prosecuting someone for being the victim of a violent crime is not only alarming, it's proof that Alabama will continue to target black, pregnant people with their laws. The district attorney office says they have not made a determination about whether to prosecute this as a manslaughter case, reduce it to a lesser charge or not prosecute at all. Jones who was taken into custody this week is out on $50,000 bond. Whit? Stephanie Ramos, thanks to you. To politics and the shifting

