Prosecutors move to recharge Alec Baldwin in deadly 'Rust' shooting

Prosecutors said Tuesday they believe Alec Baldwin has "criminal culpability" in the deadly shooting on the New Mexico set of "Rust."

October 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live