Transcript for Prosecutors outraged after man gets 60 days for spiking wife's coffee

Next, the case making national headlines. The wife suspected her husband was trying to kill her. She instald cameras and tonight, outrage over the Senn tans. Here is Clayton Sandell. Reporter: Tonight, outrage over the punishment given to Brian Kozlowski, seen here spiking his estranged wife's coffee with sleeping pills. Reporter: Kozlowski's now ex-wife says she installed cameras after she says the strange brew made her so drowsy she almost crashed her car. This was not a case of poisoning. I believe this was attempted murder. Reporter: Brian Kozlowski admits he "Inexplicably and most regrettably placed over-the-counter sleeping AIDS" in the coffee. He says he did it to make her too tired to "Run around all night" claiming she was cheating. He says he's now seeing a psychotherapist for treatment. He does have a sense of remorse. Reporter: That apparent remorse was enough to convince judge Anthony Viviano to sentence Kozlowski to just 60 days in jail, and he can serve that time on weekends. Prosecutors say he could have gotten 15 years. This is not the kind of case you cut a break to. This is the kind of case where you hammer somebody. Reporter: Judge vivano has no

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.