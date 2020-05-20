Transcript for Protesters argue reopening is not moving fast enough

And all of this, as Michigan and the rest of the country tries to navigate the reopening of America. Tonight, the flashpoints already. The vice president eating with the governor of Florida, no masks. Trying to send the message, this country is ready to reopen. And the CDC quietly making new guidelines public for businesses and schools. And two Ford plants shutting down after some workers tested positive for the virus. Whit Johnson on that part of the story tonight. Reporter: Tonight, despite all 50 states now easing restrictions, protesters arguing it's not fast enough. These arbitrary laws and rules are crippling Michigan. Reporter: From Michigan, where defiant barbers gave free haircuts on the lawn of the state capital, many not wearing face masks, some armed. To Connecticut, the last state to begin reopening. If you don't want to go back to work, don't go back to work. But don't deny the rest of us the ability to go back to work. Reporter: Today the state allowing malls and retailers to open at 50% capacity. Restaurants, measuring table distance for outdoor dining only. We've been waiting for this. We've been waiting for this. We're ready. Reporter: In Florida today, Disney springs welcoming shoppers with new restrictions. Hair salons reopening in Miami. And in Orlando, vice president Mike pence sitting down for a cheeseburger at a newly reopened restaurant with the state's governor, both not wearing masks, but temperature checks for staff and patrons. In New York, the governor urging residents to wear masks. The masks work. They are protective and they work. Wear a mask. Reporter: Sharing videos from new yorkers competing for a new psa. I wear a mask so we can get back to work. Reporter: Each state now forging ahead with its own plan. As the CDC finally releases its detailed guidelines for reopening, including recommendations like sneeze guards in restaurants and bars. In schools, face coverings worn by staff and encouraged for older students if feasible, but not for children under 2. If someone in a school tests positive, the building could be closed for cleaning. But as states loosen restrictions it's a daily struggle to avoid setbacks. Just 24 hours after the big three automakers restarted production, Ford temporarily shutting down plants in Chicago and Michigan after three returning workers tested positive. And health officials in Colorado warning residents after these images showing dozens gathered shoulder to shoulder on Monday at a creek in Boulder county. Way to social distance. Reporter: In Alabama, two high schools trying to bring back traditional graduations, attempting to social distance. Students and families in attendance seated six feet apart. We can't forget the graduates whit is with us from Connecticut. We see people gathering. The CDC with the new guidance on how restaurants can more safely reopen? Reporter: David, in the latest guidelines, they're recommending more protections for high-risk employees, and things like temperature checks and symptom screenings. Daily health checks. And tonight, the governor in Connecticut announcing as people are beginning to eat outside that he's hoping to have indoor dining and reopen movie theaters and gyms by June 20th. Everyone studying the scene behind you. The families taking a chance to we'll see how this goes. Whit, thank you.

