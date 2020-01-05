Transcript for Protesters take demands to reopen US to the streets

Good evening. We have made it through another week together here. Another trying week in this country for so many. For the families who have lost loved ones battling this virus who are still battling the virus. For the families across this country, struggling to make ends meet, to put food on the table. All of it a real test and all leading to growing protests over how to do this and the timing. Some of the protests heated. The president tonight defending some of those protesters. The death toll growing. More than 64,000 lives lost. 18 states tonight still seeing the number of cases rise. Hear in New York, the last patients leaving the javits center but the beds, equipment will stay there. Schools now closed in New York for the rest of the year. The Massachusetts governor tonight ordering people to wear face coverings in public after the state saw its highest one-day death toll this week. In Texas tonight, restaurants and stores are opening up even as that state reported its highest death toll yet. These are the decisions plague out in so many states. And more protests. This one in Huntington Beach, California. People frustrated with life on hold. All this as the fda fast tracked its approval for remdesivir, the first treatment to show promise. Whit Johnson leads us off. Reporter: These are the images that have now been seen across the country -- angry protesters, some of them armed, spilling into the capitol in Michigan, demanding the country re-open. Today, president trump tweeting his support for demonstrators. Saying the governor of Michigan should give a little and put out the fire. These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely. Today the governor saying she understands people are feeling restless, and want to get back to work, but says she found some of the scenes disturbing. Swastikas and confederate flag, nooses and automatic rifles do not represent who we are as michiganders. Reporter: A flashpoint in this debate over how and when to re-open the country, from Chicago to Indianapolis to California. Can't take our freedom! Reporter: In Huntington Beach, hundreds of protesters swarming the coast. Officers managing crowds on horseback. Just 24 hours after California's governor ordered the closure of all beaches in Orange county. But as governors weigh the risk, the Ramirez family in California warning about the dangers of this disease. I can't stress it enough that people take it serious. Reporter: Dad, Guillermo, dying from covid-19. Eleven other family members getting sick, except for daughter alexia, who couldn't even get close to her mother to comfort her. She just sat down and was crying and said, that's it, your dad's gone. Your dad's gone. And I couldn't even hugger. I just had to watch her cry. Reporter: Across the country, at least 32 states now easing some restrictions by the end of next week. But cases of the virus still rising in at least 18 states. In Texas, today, restaurants filling up with customers in Houston. And shopping malls opening too at 25% percent capacity just a day after the state saw its deadliest day. In Oklahoma, crowds flocking to malls. Some people not wearing face masks. But tonight, a lockdown in Gallup, New Mexico, after a spike in cases. One of the highest infections rates in the country. This motel converted into a respiratory clinic to treat covid patients. In Michigan, a warning from a doctor on the front lines. In rural parts of this country, there is no way we are near peak. The fact that people think that numbers are low, that we are in the clear, that it's not coming, that is absolutely ridiculous. Reporter: As New York descends from its peak, still around 1,000 new cases per day. It's a lot better than where we were for sure, but 1,000 new cases every day is still a very high infection rate. It is still a burden on the hospital system. Reporter: Doctors still battling the virus around the clock at mt. Sinai morningside, treating patients like Warner Vega. Kind of gasping for air. Not able to take deep breaths. Chest pain every time I breathe. Reporter: The 33-year-old father suffering a blood clot. You had what's called a pulmonary embolism. A big blood clot that went to the lungs. And we're seeing that even in some healthy young people who had covid. So you're a pretty tough guy to get through all that. Reporter: And a symbol of sacrifice. 66-year-old Paul Cary, a paramedic from Colorado, who raced to New York to volunteer, died from coronavirus. So many people came to help, but Paul gave his life for us. Reporter: Tonight, the fda fast-tracking the first potential treatment against coronavirus for emergency use. Remdesivir, after early trial results, showed it could cut the disease's course from 15 to 11 days. Tonight, that wet market in Wuhan back in the spotlight, as the head of the European union joins calls for a probe into the origin of the virus. Just yesterday, president trump suggested he's seen evidence to support a theory being pushed by some conservative outlets, that the virus originated in a lab in Wuhan. Today, trump responding to questions about those claims. We'll be talking to you about it at a later date when we really know some good hard facts. But I've seen probably every version of the things you've heard and some of the things you haven't heard. Reporter: Yesterday, the U.S. Intelligence community acknowledging it is investigating whether the virus was the result of an accident at a lab in Wuhan, but agreeing with scientific consensus that the covid-19 virus was not manmade or genetically modified. While here in New York, another milestone. Mt. Sinai's very first covid patient finally discharged after 54 days in the hospital. Just incredible 5 had days. Great news. Whit Johnson with us tonight. A new report this evening warning that Americans in the U.S. Should be prepared to deal with this pandemic for up to two years. That obviously got our attention. Just one study, but it does urge caution. Learns should be ready for a second wave and other spikes along the way. Reporter: David, those researchers say the spikes could be worse in the future than what we're experiencing right now. But meantime I want to mention when you referenced earlier this emotional sendoff here at javits center for the final patients here -- this was converted into a military field hospital, a facility closing its doors today, but there is concern about that possible second wave, so the FEMA equipment and supply S will remain here just in case. Whit Johnson, thank you. Meantime, the race for a vaccine tonight. President trump launching what he's calling operation warp speed, aiming to get a vaccine

