Transcript for Protesters urged to get tested for COVID-19

Thank you. Two crises in America unfolding at the same time. Protesters urged to get tested for covid-19 and health officials telling them they should assume they've been exposed. 18 states now with the rise in cases. The CDC warning the U.S. Could see 143,000 deaths from the virus before the end of the month. Here's ABC's Trevor Ault. Reporter: Tonight, Americans marching shoulder to shoulder for justice in spite of the ongoing threat from covid-19. It's tough. Because you want to make sure you're speaking up for the disenfranchised. Reporter: Demonstrators like Samantha law handing out masks and hand sanitizer. She says staying home was not an option. Does the crowd worry you at all? Obviously, you're being proactive. No, it doesn't. I think there's strength in numbers. It's important to gather during this time and do it safely. Reporter: You can't afford to wait. You can't. Reporter: Today in Manhattan's Washington square park, essentially everyone donning a mask. Though that may not be enough to not protect them from the virus. Lots of people in close contact, yelling and screaming, can propel the virus. And 35-50% of patients with covid can be infected and asymptomatic. There's a real concern for viral resurgence. Reporter: Tonight, 18 states and Puerto Rico reporting rising covid cases. South Carolina registerin. It's highest single day total Friday. And Florida, coming out of its highest weekly spike.s highest single day total Friday. And Florida, coming out of its highest weekly spike. With protests showing now signs of slowing. Several cities now opening free testing sites. Seattle's mayor, expanding the criteria to get a test to include anyone who's attended a large gathering. All right, Trevor Ault joining us from central park where demonstrations just got under way. The New York City health department has issued new guidelines for protesters tonight? Reporter: That's right, Tom. The health department said anyone who attends a protest should assume they've been exposed to covid-19 and consider getting a test in five days. They're also recommending protesters use drums or noise makers to try to limit their chanting or their yelling though that was a pretty big ask because there's hundreds of people here and thousands across the city who want their voices heard. Trevor Ault for us tonight. Trevor, thank you.

