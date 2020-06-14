Transcript for Protestors call to ‘defund the police’

And back here at home, and the demands for change across America. On capitol hill, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle calling for police reform and urging a ban on police choke holds. Here's Rachel Scott. Reporter: Tonight, demands for change heard around the country. Protesters calling to defund the police, moving money to other programs, and in some cases, rebuilding police departments from the ground up. Dismantling it, and looking at what we funding priorities should look like as we imagine a new way forward is what needs to happen. Reporter: On capitol hill, leaders of both parties signaling what's needed is police reform, not defunding. I will simply say, as I always have, nobody is going to defund the police. Reporter: Senate Republicans now preparing to announce legislation in the next 72 hours. Legislation that can be negotiated that gets us to the place where something becomes law that actually makes a difference. That's got to be our goal. Reporter: The GOP effort spearheaded by senator Tim Scott, the only black Republican in the senate, would focus on reforming training and tactics, changing how officers handle misconduct, and require agencies to report uses of force that cause death or serious injury to the department of justice. But Democrats have already unveiled a package of their own, and want reform to go further, making lynching a federal crime, and proposing limits on legal protections shielding officers from lawsuits. We have to ask ourselves as a society, do we want to have a nation where police officers who do really awful things cannot be held accountable? From the Republican perspective, the president sent the signal that qualified immunity is off the table. They see that as a poison pill on our side. Reporter: Both sides finding common ground on choke holds. What about a national ban on choke holds? Absolutely, we should have that. That is one of the things we should have engaged in a long time ago. Reporter: President trump working to finalize an executive order on policing, saying he would consider it too. It would be, I think, a very good thing, generally speaking, it should be ended. Rachel, joining us from new Jersey, where the president spent his birthday weekend. The president turning 74. I want to share comments from a top adviser today saying the extra federal unemployment benefit will expire over the summer? Reporter: Yes, Larry kudlow saying they will not be renewed. He believes they are incentivizing Americans not to look for work. He says the coronavirus in the U.S. Is contained, and that the economy has reached a turning point. Tom? Rachel, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.