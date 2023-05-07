Protests in NYC over death of Jordan Neely

The protests come after the death of Jordan Neely, who was put in a chokehold by a fellow passenger, according to witnesses and police. The passenger was identified as Marine vet Daniel Penny.

May 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live