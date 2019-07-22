Transcript for Protests against Puerto Rico's governor shut down traffic

And now to the images coming in tonight from Puerto Rico. Massive crowds, protests. In fact, those crowds spilling onto San Juan's main expressway, shutting down traffic, calling for Ricardo rossello to resign. Tonight, his new interview, and his new offer, that he will not run again, but that he won't resign. Will it be enough for those protesters? ABC's Victor Oquendo in San Juan tonight. Reporter: Tonight, united and calls for Puerto Rico's governor, Ricardo rossello, to step down reaching their highest levels Monday. An island-wide strike. Belting out their battle cry -- "Ricky resign." Puerto ricans are flooding the streets. This is actually the on-ramp to the highway, and if you take a look down at the overpass, they've shut it down. Singer Ricky martin, born and raised here, among them. All protesting for a tenth straight day after the leak of those obscenity-laced, sexist and homophobic group chats between the governor and his closest advisors mocking and We want a government that really represents us, that is working there for the people of Puerto Rico. And is not just there for their own benefit and the benefit of their own friends. Reporter: In a Facebook address overnight rosell he won't see re-election, but he will finish his term. The governor reaffirming that today on an interview on fox News, amid the massive protests. I've seen the protests, I've heard the people talk. I've had a process of introspection. . Reporter: Many here want him go now. David, these protesters made the long trek to the governor's mansion in the pouring rain. Despite his repeated refusals to step down, they all tell me the same thing. They only plan to stop when he plans on resigning. David? Victor, thank you.

