Puerto Rico on edge waiting to hear if embattled governor will resign

More
It's an announcement hundreds of thousands have been demonstrating for since a profane group chat between him and his top aides was leaked.
0:41 | 07/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Puerto Rico on edge waiting to hear if embattled governor will resign

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:41","description":"It's an announcement hundreds of thousands have been demonstrating for since a profane group chat between him and his top aides was leaked.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64549151","title":"Puerto Rico on edge waiting to hear if embattled governor will resign","url":"/WNT/video/puerto-rico-edge-waiting-hear-embattled-governor-resign-64549151"}