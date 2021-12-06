Pulitzer Prize Board awards citation to teen who recorded George Floyd’s death

Darnella Frazier was 17 when she recorded Minneapolis police killing George Floyd. The board said it “jolted viewers and spurred protests against police brutality around the world.”
1:49 | 06/12/21

