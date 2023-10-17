Pumpkin that weighs over 2,700 pounds smashes world record

The winner of this year's 50th Annual World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-off was so big that organizers had to buy a new scale.

October 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live