Queen acknowledges ‘bumpy’ times for UK in Christmas address

More
Queen Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip, joined her for the holidays in Sandringham, after spending four nights in a London hospital.
1:22 | 12/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Queen acknowledges ‘bumpy’ times for UK in Christmas address

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:22","description":"Queen Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip, joined her for the holidays in Sandringham, after spending four nights in a London hospital.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67919670","title":"Queen acknowledges ‘bumpy’ times for UK in Christmas address","url":"/WNT/video/queen-acknowledges-bumpy-times-uk-christmas-address-67919670"}