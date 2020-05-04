Queen Elizabeth address public amid coronavirus outbreak

More
This marks only the fifth time the queen has spoken publicly during a crisis.
2:07 | 04/05/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Queen Elizabeth address public amid coronavirus outbreak

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:07","description":"This marks only the fifth time the queen has spoken publicly during a crisis. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69989476","title":"Queen Elizabeth address public amid coronavirus outbreak","url":"/WNT/video/queen-elizabeth-address-public-amid-coronavirus-outbreak-69989476"}