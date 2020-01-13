Queen Elizabeth appears before cameras amid Royal family crisis

More
The queen summoned Prince Charles, William and Harry for a family meeting Monday.
2:03 | 01/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Queen Elizabeth appears before cameras amid Royal family crisis

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:03","description":"The queen summoned Prince Charles, William and Harry for a family meeting Monday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68234444","title":"Queen Elizabeth appears before cameras amid Royal family crisis","url":"/WNT/video/queen-elizabeth-appears-cameras-amid-royal-family-crisis-68234444"}