'The Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin dies at the age of 76

More
She was an 18-time Grammy winner and the first woman to be inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
5:49 | 08/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'The Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin dies at the age of 76

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57230122,"title":"'The Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin dies at the age of 76 ","duration":"5:49","description":"She was an 18-time Grammy winner and the first woman to be inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. ","url":"/WNT/video/queen-soul-aretha-franklin-dies-age-76-57230122","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.