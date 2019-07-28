Transcript for Questions surround photo of police interrogation of American teens in Italy

And we begin tonight with new developments in the international murder case. Two American teenagers charged in connection with the murder of a police officer in Rome. Authorities say a leaked image shows one of the teens illegally blindfolded. Before being interrogated by officers. The teens allegedly confessing to their role in the murder of the officer. Hundreds of people lining up to pay their respects in a city where it's rare for an officer to be killed in the line of duty. Investigators say the officer was stabbed eight times in what may have been a drug deal gone wrong. Here's Ian Pannell. Reporter: Tonight, Italian police on defense after this leaked photo showing one of the American teens accused of murdering a Roman police officer, blindfolded and handcuffed, his head down inside a police station. The image splashed across Italian media. The police commissioner calling what happened "Illegal" and a "Mistake." Officials say the image was taken after suspects Gabe natale-hjorth and Finnegan elder were taken in for questioning, and according to police, confessed to being involved in the incident that led to the fatal stabbing of newlywed officer Mario cerciello Rega. The police say this all started here in this neighborhood in a drug deal gone bad. They say the two Americans allegedly approached a man asking where they could buy drugs. That man led them to a dealer who police say sold them fake cocaine. The two allegedly growing angry, going back to the scene and stealing the backpack of the man who pointed them to the drug dealer. This surveillance video capturing two men running away after the theft. Police say the man called his own phone that was in the stolen bag and spoke to the two Americans. He says they offered him an exchange. His bag for a gram of cocaine and 100 euros. But he went to the police instead who set up an undercover operation that ended with the officer stabbed eight times. Police say the two men returned to their hotel, not far away, preparing to leave the country when police moved in. Both teens allegedly confessing after investigators say they found "Overwhelming evidence" in the room, including the supposed murder weapon "Cleverly concealed" behind one of the ceiling tiles, and bloody clothing. But at a hearing this weekend, both Americans waived their right to speak. A public defender for Finnegan elder saying his client wasn't well, and psychologically tried. Back in San Francisco, some who knew him, shocked. I've never seen Finnegan do anything -- anything. He's always been super nice to me. Reporter: The elder family, releasing a statement saying, "We have not been able to communicate with our son." Adding, "As any parents would be, we are deeply concerned." While in Italy, hundreds paying respects to an officer killed just weeks after getting married, in a nation not used to violence like this. Ian, joining us now from the front of the jail where the teens are being held. As Italy mourns the death of the officer. Some government officials are making it clear what they want to happen to the two Americans? Reporter: That's right. There may be shock and disbelief in America, but here in Italy, it's anger and outrage. It's become a huge political issue. It's leading all the news, and the deputy prime minister of Italy tweeting, saying they should be given life with hard Tom? Ian, thank you. Back here at home, president trump tonight defending himself from allegations he's a racist.

