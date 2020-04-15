Race on to develop COVID-19 vaccine in Philadelphia

Dr. Pablo Tebas, of the University of Pennsylvania, is leading the second U.S. vaccine study in people one of only five human vaccine studies globally.
2:28 | 04/15/20

Race on to develop COVID-19 vaccine in Philadelphia

