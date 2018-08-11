Transcript for The race to escape the flames

In the meantime, we are going to move onto the other breaking news right here in California, the emergency under way, some 500 miles north of here, a wildfire exploding at dawn and throughout this day. Within hours, burning across 18,000 acres. Homes, schools, hospitals evacuated. Flames burning along both sides of the roochlds as families were trying to get out. And ABC's will Carr is on the scene there in northern California. Reporter: Tonight, racing to escape the flames. High winds driving a massive, dangerous, out of control wildfire north of Sacramento. We do have numerous structures destroyed and we have several civilian injuries. Reporter: Winds gusting above 50 miles per hour exploding the fire into an 18,000 acre out of control inferno in just a few hours. Not only is the wind playing a role, but the fire is creating its own weather. Right now, the fire, unfortunately, is moving through the town of paradise. Reporter: KRCR reporter Meaghan Mackey shooting this video as she made her way through the flames. Definitely a lot of people very scared. People driving on both sides of the road, going up the wrong way. And at the same time, there are all these fire personnel trying to get through and get close to the flames. We grabbed our animals and some food and clothes and we're getting the heck out of here. We're asking everyone, please heed the warnings. Get out now. Reporter: Some drivers trapped in their cars, others abandoning their vehicles and taking refuge wherever they can. Southbound from feather river hospital on pence is all blocked by fire. Reporter: Dozens evacuated from this hospital, where at least one building was consumed by flames after reports that some were trapped in the hospital's basement. David, with that massive flume behind me, conditions aren't getting any easier for fire crews. There's a red flag warning through Friday, that means high winds, low humidity and bone dry conditions. David? Will Carr from northern California tonight. Will, thank you.

