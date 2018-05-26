Transcript for Raging fire at landfill outside Portland

Time now for our index. Tart in north Caroli. Alarming video of a teacher appearing to choke a student. The high school gym teach and tr coach holding a student against a wall,n shovingim into a classroom outside of Raleigh. The video going viral. Reports saying the stu had insulted the teacher. Annvestigation is N under way. That teacheruspended with pay. Actor Morgan Freeman ghting back against sex abuse accusatis. Eight women claiming the 80-yold touched them inapriately or made unwanted moments. Freema describing his action as misplaced compliments, insisting he tries Toake all coworkers feel needed. In Oregon, a ragg fire near a landfill outside Portland. Take a look at this. Flames rising more than 40 feet in the air. The fire starting in a 50ton pile of scrap wood. The flames visible for nearly 15 miles, forcing the shutdown of a nearby bridge. Firefighters forced to run 1,500 feet of hose, searching for enough water, due T a limited supply the scene. No one was hurt.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.