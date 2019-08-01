Rare tornado lands in Ohio as storm sets sights on Northeast

More
The EF-1 twister, with winds over 95 mph, damaged homes and brought trees down on top of cars.
1:08 | 01/08/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rare tornado lands in Ohio as storm sets sights on Northeast

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60244048,"title":"Rare tornado lands in Ohio as storm sets sights on Northeast","duration":"1:08","description":"The EF-1 twister, with winds over 95 mph, damaged homes and brought trees down on top of cars.","url":"/WNT/video/rare-tornado-lands-ohio-storm-sets-sights-northeast-60244048","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.